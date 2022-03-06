Discussing San Diego’s rise in violent crime with the San Diego Police Officer’s Association





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – City leaders have said that crimes are on the rise here in San Diego.

Just in the last two months alone, police have investigated 10 homicides.

This marks an 80% increase from the same time last year.

Chief David Nisleit has said that his officers have also responded to 44 nonfatal shootings as well as multiple assaults with gang and domestic violence on the rise.

City leaders have echoed the concern.

Jared Wilson, President of the San Diego Police Officers Association, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the rise in violent crime.