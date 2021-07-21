Discussing the future of the space programs over the next 20-30 years

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – American billionaires have been spending their riches on trips to space as of late.

Blue Origin, SpaceX, Richard Branson, and of course, NASA, all have their sites set on the final frontier.

James G. Kidrick, President and Chief Executive Officer of the San Diego Air & Space Museum, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the future of space travel for the next 20-30 years.

Kidrick emphasized that the next few years are going to be extremely exciting for space travel and encouraged anyone who is interested in it to get involved in a variety of ways by engaging in the STEM fields, talking to your children about joining robotics clubs, joining the museum for Space Day next May, and much more.