Discussing the mental health impact of virtual learning on children





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mental Health Crisis in our Community was around even before the COVID-19 crisis—which has created a perfect storm of increased mental, emotional, and behavioral challenges in children and teens alongside reduced access to services and loss of health insurance coverage—pediatricians were expressing serious concern and frustration with the difficulties in helping their patients access services.

As schools in San Diego prepare for the upcoming semester of online learning, what impact will this have on the students?

President and CEO of the San Diego Center for Children, Dr. Moises Baron, discussed the mental health impact of virtual learning among children on Good Morning San Diego.

For more information click here.