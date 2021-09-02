Discussing the recall election, 13 days away

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Californians are gearing up for the gubernatorial recall election, now just 13 days away.

On Sept. 14, Californians will head to the polls (unless they voted early or already mailed their ballot) to decide the fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s governance.

Tom Del Beccaro, Chairman of Rescue California, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to discuss updates with the recall election as it nears.

A new poll shows that 51.7% of Californians would vote to remove Gov. Newsom from office, according to Del Beccaro.