Disney theme parks change welcome greeting to be more “inclusive”

Disney theme parks have changed their welcome greetings to be more inclusive.

They will no longer use the term, “Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls.”

The new “inclusive” greeting addresses park visitors as “dreamers” and “friends.”

The change was announced Tuesday by General Entertainment President, Karey Burke, during a company-wide Zoom call. Burke explained that Disney must do more to be more inclusive and vowed that 50% of characters and content would be from underrepresented groups.

KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego team compared the original greeting, to the new greeting, and debated whether or not Disney’s change is good for society, and our youth.

