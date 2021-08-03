Disney unveils new annual pass program

ANAHEIM (KUSI) – Disney Tuesday unveiled a new annual pass program for the company’s more avid Disneyland fans.

The new “Magic Key” program allows for more choices and flexibility, Disneyland officials say. The pass also promises more value as it provides four different options for Disneyland and California Adventure.

The “Dream Key” will cost $1,399, or $102 monthly for California residents following a $179 down payment, and will allow reservations to one or both theme parks every day of the year. It also offers 20% off some merchandise and 15% discounts for some food and drinks. The cost includes parking. The Dream Key offers up to six park reservation holds at a time.

The “Believe Key” will cost $949, or $65 monthly for state residents following a $179 down payment. This pass offers reservations for most days of the year with discounts of 10% on merchandise, food and drinks. The Believe Key provides up to six park reservation holds at a time.

The “Enchant Key” will cost $649, or $40 a month with a $179 down payment from state residents. It offers reservations for select days of the year with 10% discounts of merchandise, food and drinks. The Enchant Key offers up to four park reservation holds at a time.

The “Imagine Key” will cost $399, or $19 a month for Southern California residents after a $179 down payment. The pass provides reservations for select days of the year and is available to only Southern California residents. The pass provides 10% discounts on merchandise, food and drinks. The Imagine Key provides up to two park reservation holds at a time.

The new “keys” replace the parks’ old annual pass program, which was canceled in January.

If Disney fans buy a Magic Key pass within the first 66 days they will receive a “special welcome package” that includes a pin, button, magnet and other gifts and guests will be given special access to Starcade in Wednesdayland, beginning Sept. 1. The theme park is celebrating 66 years of Disneyland Resort.

The Magic Key passes will be available starting Aug. 25 through Disneyland.com and the Disneyland app.