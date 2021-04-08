Disneyland announces June opening for Avengers Attraction

Here is your first look inside Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure park, opening June 4 to California Residents at the @Disneyland Resort! More details on the Disney Parks Blog: https://t.co/588h718Bjk #HeroesAssemble pic.twitter.com/YD3fBBcSCB — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 8, 2021

ANAHEIM (KUSI) – Disneyland officials Thursday announced that it will open its new Avengers Campus attraction on June 4.

The Anaheim theme park, which closed last year during the pandemic, is scheduled to reopen on April 30 at limited capacity.

The new attraction in California Adventure Park will feature Marvel superheroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Dr. Strange and a debut by two of the founding members of the Avengers, Ant-Man and the Wasp.

“We are so excited to soon welcome our guests to Avengers Campus, our first land dedicated to superheroes,” said Ken Potrock, Disneyland Resort’s president. “Here, our cast members will unite to help guests of all ages find their super powers and create special memories.”

Parkgoers will see Spider-Man webbing his way across the new land to draw attention to a new attraction focused on the “friendly neighborhood” hero called WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. The new Spider-Man attraction takes visitors on an “interactive escapade,” that includes a training session with Black Panther and a team-up with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

For a snack break, there will be eats at the Pym Test Kitchen, named after Ant-Man’s alter ego, Hank Pym.

Visitors will also see Iron Man’s new armor and Dr. Strange will teach magic tricks in the Ancient Sanctum. There are many other attractions centered around various superheroes that are part of a larger story.

“When we set out to create these extraordinary superhero experiences across the globe, we designed a new Spider-Man attraction for Disney California Adventure park in an immersive land with amazing character experiences,” said Scot Drake, portfolio creative executive for Walt Disney Imagineering. “We also crafted an original story that ties all the experiences together in ways that are authentic to these characters. We worked side-by-side with teams that brought the Avengers films and comics to life to create a place that champions the next generation of heroes.”