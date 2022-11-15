Dispute between neighbors leads to fatal shooting in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An argument between neighbors in Chollas View Monday led to a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead.

The fatal gunfire in the 700 block of 44th Street was reported shortly after 6 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Believing that the suspected shooter was holed up in his home just east of Interstate 805, officers surrounded it and sought to make contact with him, SDPD public affairs Lt. Adam Sharki said. Around midday, a SWAT team entered the residence, discovering that the man was not there.

In the early afternoon, officers took the suspected shooter, Eugene Martinez of San Diego, 49, into custody in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Balboa Avenue along with a 51-year-old female companion, Sharki said.

Martinez was booked into jail for one count of murder.

According to police, the shooting was the result of a dispute over loud noise that occurred between neighbors early in the morning. During that confrontation, Martinez armed himself with a handgun and shot the victim at his residence, Sharki said.

Anyone with information regarding this killing is encouraged to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.