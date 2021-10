Disruption in global supply chains likely to continue through the holidays





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supply chain disruption will likely go on well into the holiday season.

Empty shelves at grocers and supercenters have become a common sight after the global supply chain was rocked by the pandemic. Alan Gin, Associate Professor of Economics at University of San Diego says we’ll need to wait a while before we can rebuild the supply chain. He spoke with KUSI’s Matt Prichard.