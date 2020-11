District 2 County Supervisor candidate Joel Anderson gives final pitch to voters





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – State Senator Joel Anderson is campaigning against Poway Mayor Steve Vaus to become the next County Supervisor of District 3.

Vaus has been touting his success as Mayor during his campaign, and Anderson highlighting his experience getting things done at the state level.

Senator Anderson joined KUSI News on Election Day eve to share his final pitch to voters.