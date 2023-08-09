District 3 candidate Kevin Faulconer calls for more policy friendly policies





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County’s District 3 covers the coastal areas of the county, and illegal street vendors are taking over the beaches.

District 3 candidate Kevin Faulconer says our local business owners in these areas are getting overrun by the illegal street vendors, and the City of San Diego isn’t even enforcing the ban they recently passed.

Faulconer said this problem is easily solved, but Mayor Todd Gloria lacks the leadership to do it. Faulconer explained that he believes we need to stand up for the small businesses, and called on the public to weigh in.

At the county level, Faulconer said they need to be making sure these vendors are getting their permits because it is a health issue. Furthermore, Faulconer said we need more police officers, and our police officers throughout the county need political support to do their jobs.

Regarding his campaign for District 3, Faulconer said he will bring policies that enable our police to act, and keep our streets safe and sanitary.

Faulconer concluded by indirectly calling out elected Democrats saying we need “somebody who is going to stand up and make a difference. Again, it’s not enough to just pontificate and virtue signal. We have to get out there and actually make real change. If we do that, it’s going to be much better for everybody.”

Faulconer is campaigning against Democrat Terra Lawson-Remer.