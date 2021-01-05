District 3 Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer’s top priorities are ‘climate’ and ‘public health’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County’s three new Supervisors took their oaths of office virtually on Monday.

The Board is now majority Democrat, with the addition of Nora Vargas and Terra Lawson-Remer.

With Republicans no longer the majority, San Diego County is expected to see a vastly different style of leadership and policies.

District 3 Supervisor, Terra Lawson-Remer, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss her priorities for the county.

Lawson-Remer explained that, “definitely one of my top priorities is taking action on climate, we absolutely face a climate emergency and San Diego can be doing so much better in leading the way for California and the nation for taking action on climate.” She continued to explain there is still a lot of work to do regarding the coronavirus pandemic, “and we’re going to need to be focused on rolling out vaccines, making sure we continue to provide lifelines to businesses and workers who have lost their jobs during this crisis.”

Regarding the rollout of vaccines, Lawson-Remer says we cannot get back to an economic recovery until most of the general public has received the vaccine, which she says will be a while.

Lawson-Remer then incorrectly stated our local ICU capacity when detailing why she believes our economy collapsed over the last nine months. She said, “right now we’re in this dire situation in San Diego with our ICU’s over capacity, I mean, there is no beds. So even if you had, you know, a really dire medical emergency, you might not be able to get a bed in a hospital and that’s because our COVID rates are so high.”

But according to California Health and Human Services, up through Christmas, there wasn’t any hospitals in San Diego County at 100% capacity.

As of December 30, 2020, San Diego County data also proves Lawson-Remer was wrong in her assertion. The county’s graphs from the the latest news briefing can be seen here or at the bottom of this page.

She went on to blame President Donald Trump for San Diego County’s vaccine distribution problems. Explaining, “right now, we do have a vaccine shortage, because unfortunately, our president did not purchase enough vaccines at the time.”

She added that she believes the Biden Administration will fix all these problems.



