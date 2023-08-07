District 4 candidate Amy Reichert: My opponents are farther left than Nathan Fletcher





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The special election for San Diego County District 4 is August 15th, and four candidates are asking you for your vote.

Republican candidate, Amy Reichert, explained that her Democrat opponents, Monica Montgomery-Steppe and Janessa Goldbeck, are farther left than Nathan Fletcher was.

Reichert told KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego that District 4 voters are upset with the policies pushed by Nathan Fletcher, like increasing taxes, but asserted that she is the only candidate that will work to lower taxes.

Reichert called out Montgomery-Steppe and Goldbeck for their far-left ideology that includes support for increasing taxes in San Diego County.