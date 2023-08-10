District 4 candidate Monica Montgomery-Steppe: I stand my by strong support for strict vaccine mandates

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The special election for San Diego County District 4 is August 15th, but voting is already underway.

Four candidates are campaigning to fill the vacant District 4 seat, including current San Diego City Council President pro tem, Monica Montgomery-Steppe.

Monica Montgomery-Steppe was an ardent support of the city’s vaccine mandate for city workers, including the San Diego Police Department. Unfortunately, the mandate she still supports voting for, resulted in a drastic loss of officers that the department is still dealing with today.

SDPD has massive staffing shortages, and are unable to respond to many calls for help from San Diegans because of it.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney asked Montgomery-Steppe about her support for the vaccine mandate, to which she replied, “within those mandates, we did provide exemptions for folks, and many people took advantage of those exemptions.”