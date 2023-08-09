District 4 candidate Paul McQuigg: I will not let partisan politics impact policies on homeless, crime and cost of living





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The special election for San Diego County District 4 is August 15th, but voting is already underway.

Four candidates are campaigning to fill the vacant District 4 seat, including Republican Paul McQuigg.

Candidate and Marine Veteran Paul McQuigg is a Purple Heart recipient, and he aims to bring needed help to our veterans if elected.

He joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share what he will bring to the District, and why he will not let partisan politics impact the way he approaches important issues like homelessness, crime and cost of living.

Let’s look to the future as one county and to the solutions that will improve lives regardless of the color you are registered as. https://t.co/0EX0EbmOQS — Paul McQuigg for San Diego Supervisor – District 4 (@McQuigg4SD) August 9, 2023