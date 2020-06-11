District Attorney Summer Stephan discusses the constititional protections over protesting but not rioting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Protests have taken place worldwide following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Protests in have been for the most part peaceful here in San Diego, but there were instances of rioting and vandalism early on.

Multiple buildings in La Mesa were burned down, and many stores looted.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan discussed the difference between the constitutionally protect right to protest, and how that differs rioting and vandalism.