District Attorney Summer Stephan on charging Ramona gym owner for operating amid shutdown order

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been 33 years since Julia Hernandez-Santiago’s body was found on an ivy-covered embankment in Carlsbad.

The case had gone cold, but three decades later, murder charges are being brought against the 57-year-old Poway man connected to the killing.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan discussed the decades old case that is being brought back to the forefront with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.

Plus, Stephan explained why she charged the owner of the Ramona Fitness Center who disobeyed public health orders and remained open for business. The owner, Peter San Nicolas, was served five misdemeanors for continuing indoor operations.

Stephan said their goal is “to never to go after good people trying to put food on the table.” But, she continued, “this particular case shows that there are five different violations cited. And there are calls by citizens who did shut down their gyms and they are saying this is an unfair business practice. We are following the law, we also need to make sure we are economically okay. Sheriff and DA, what are you doing to make sure that I;m safeguarded?”

RELATED STORY: Ramona gym owner facing charges of violating state public health orders