District Attorney Summer Stephan stresses the importance of FENTANYL AWARENESS





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

Three-hundred people die every day because of opioids, half of whom overdose on Fentanyl (CDC).

Fentanyl continues to come to San Diego in the form of fake prescription pills, street marijuana and other illicit drugs like cocaine.