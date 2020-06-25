District Attorney Summer Stephan weighs-in on San Diego’s new police reform policies

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted to Justice and Law Enforcement Realignment Policy Package authored by Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and crafted in partnership with respected leaders from the Black community.

The three policies will strengthen the Citizen’s Law Enforcement Review Board Authority and Independence, create an Office of Equity and Racial Justice for the County of San Diego and launch countywide Mobile Crisis Response Teams (MCRT) to allow trained mental health clinicians, not law enforcement, to respond to non-violent service needs.

District Attorney Summer Stephan explained what the policy package entails and how it can be beneficial on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.