District Attorney Summer Stephan’s office is offering online resources to report hate crimes in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In April, we recognized Victims Rights week nationally and locally.

Now, there is a new tool and hotline for reporting hate crimes in San Diego. Wednesday, Stephan held a virtual town hall meeting about hate crimes with the Pan Asian community where she announced the new Hate Crimes Online Reporting tool and hotline.

Thursday. District Attorney Summer Stephan joined KUSI News on Good Morning San Diego to discuss how it works, and why it was necessary to create.

District Attorney Summer Stephan published a YouTube video sending a message in support of Victims Rights week 2020.