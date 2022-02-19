Disturbance on Coaster prompts train evacuation in Solana Beach

SOLANA BEACH (KUSI) – A man with a pellet pistol tucked in his pants became hostile and profane toward other passengers on a Coaster run through northern San Diego County Friday, leading authorities to evacuate the train and arrest him at Solana Beach Transit Center.

The disturbance aboard the northbound passenger train began about noon, when 27-year-old Qaahir Mikaeel Baylor allegedly began behaving belligerently and swearing at other riders, including children, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“Train staff attempted to calm (Baylor) down, but when approached, (he) placed his hand on the grip of a handgun concealed in his waistband,” Sgt. Thomas Byrne said. “Train staff retreated immediately and began evacuating the train at the Solana Beach station.”

When patrol deputies arrived and contacted Baylor inside the stationary train, he was cooperative and surrendered without further incident.

“Upon examination by deputies, the handgun was found to be an airsoft replica (pistol),” the sergeant said.

Baylor, a San Diego resident, was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of issuing criminal threats. He was being held on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.