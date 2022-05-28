Division I Championship Softball: Mater Dei 13, Cathedral Catholic 12

Division I Championship featuring Mater Dei Catholic and Cathedral Catholic facing off.

A battle, going back and forth all night.. the game would end up being tied 12-12 in the bottom of the 7th; Mater Dei’s Ayanna Shaw would steal second, giving a prime opportunity for Michelle Cervantes in the box.

Cervantes would rip the game winning hit, sending Shaw home!

Mater Dei with the walk off win to take home the Division I Championship, the final 13-12.