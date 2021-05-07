DixiePops prepares for Mother’s Day offering homemade desserts

MISSION HILLS (KUSI)- DixiePops is a one-stop shop to treat your sweet tooth. The owner, Dixie Hall makes all the desserts from scratch.

At DixiePops you’ll find ice cream, milkshakes, shaved ice, ice cream pies, popsicles, and so much more!

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spent a morning at the shop with Dixie and got a chance to make a salted caramel ice cream pie, just in time for Mother’s Day.

Dixie found a passion for this business when she visited her daughter in Texas. She saw how many people were lined up for popsicles and thought, “hey, I can do that”.

She opened DixiePops in 2016 and it’s turned into her full-time income and she loves what she does.

For Mother’s Day: You can pre-order any type of ice cream pie she has.

DixiePops carries 16 curated ice cream flavors at a time, two of which are dairy-free. They divide the offerings between “comfort” ice creams, “hipster” ice creams, and “kid-friendly” ice creams.

Unless there is some sort of cookie, cake, or donut add-in to the flavor, most of our ice creams are also gluten-free. All ice creams are made with real fruits, nuts, other fresh ingredients. No artificial flavorings, ever.

Dixie’s motto is, “Friends don’t let friends eat bad desserts!”