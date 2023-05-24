DNA testing leads to major break in 1986 cold case of Claudette Powers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The family of a woman who went missing in the 1980’s is getting answers decades after her disappearance.

Just this week, advanced genetic technology was used to identify the remains of Claudette Powers, and now her loved ones are pleading for help in catching her killer.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards spoke with Powers’ youngest sister, Laura Freese, about the family’s reaction to the latest break in the 1986 cold case.