Doctor bashes latest coronavirus model, says there's 'no scientific evidence' to keep schools closed





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dr. Scott Atlas, Hoover Institution senior fellow, recently wrote an opinion piece bashing the latest coronavirus model.

On Good Morning San Diego, Atlas explained that the lockdown and closures were done to “flatten the curve,” which has been done, but those decisions were also made before we had scientific evidence about the coronavirus. The situation we are in now, is not the same as it was when we made these decisions, he explained.

In his opinion piece, Atlas laid out five facts that he detailed.

Fact 1: The overwhelming majority of people do not have any significant risk of dying from COVID-19.

Fact 2: Protecting older, at-risk people eliminates hospital overcrowding.

Fact 3: Vital population immunity is prevented by total isolation policies, prolonging the problem.

Fact 4: People are dying because other medical care is not getting done due to hypothetical projections.

Fact 5: We have a clearly defined population at risk who can be protected with targeted measures.

Atlas explained, “The overwhelming evidence all over the world consistently shows that a clearly defined group — older people and others with underlying conditions — is more likely to have a serious illness requiring hospitalization and more likely to die from COVID-19. Knowing that, it is a commonsense, achievable goal to target isolation policy to that group, including strictly monitoring those who interact with them. Nursing home residents, the highest risk, should be the most straightforward to systematically protect from infected people, given that they already live in confined places with highly restricted entry.”

Dr. Scott Atlas discussed why he believes we need to reevaluate our decision making process when it comes to coronavirus.

Walking against the wheel. @SWAtlasHoover explains his take on why lockdown's aren't the solution in the fight against #COVID19 Full interview is on @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD What say you? @thehill pic.twitter.com/2MJxXo4wAU — Paul Rudy (@PPRPapaPig) May 7, 2020