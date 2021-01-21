Doctor provides insight into San Diego vaccine distribution plans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The county’s post holiday surge rages on, combined now with some confusion on who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. On Monday, San Diego County briefly announced it was expanding vaccines to 65 and older due to cancellations and low turnout among health care workers. This didn’t last long.

“Well there’s the interest in maximizing as many people as possible, as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Shira Abeles, infectious disease specialist at UC San Diego Health. “When we’re not filling our schedule with healthcare workers, we had a very light morning on Monday, so there were discussions with the county and we didn’t want to sit around on vaccines, so the decision was made to open it up to the following phase.”

However, the slots filled up in minutes so they adjusted eligibility back to the current requirements of 75 years and older. Some people are still struggling with getting a reservation.

It’s a process that Abeles says they are working on every day. UCSD along with other multi-county systems are able to begin giving shots to patients in their care, but there is still a huge group who don’t have easy access.

“UCSD is planning on I know more outreach strategies, how to reach more people,” Abeles said. “What’s confusing is UCSD itself has a small allotment of vaccines for UCSD patients but we are supporting the county with larger allotments to cover the larger population.”

The county hopes to expand eligibility at the vaccination ‘super station’ in Petco Park to 65 and older come January 25.

Still, spots are filling up quickly and Dr. Abeles suggests checking the website periodically throughout the day. Spots are opened if they have patients not show for an appointment.

If you are able to secure a spot, a valid form of ID will be needed when you arrive at the location. You can find more information here: www.vaccinationsuperstationSD.com