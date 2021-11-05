Doctor says children have essentially zero risk to COVID-19, and have no need for the vaccine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The CDC has given the green light to more vaccinations.

They are now advising healthy children aged 5-11 to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Kelly Victory joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to react to the CDC’s recent emergency vaccine approval for children, emphasizing the fact that children have nearly zero risk from the coronavirus.

Dr. Victory is not anti-vaccine, as she supports children getting many other vaccinations, but believes it “really defies good medical sense to suggest that all children should rush out and get vaccinated.”