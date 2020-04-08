Documentary bringing awareness to youth fitness releases online

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former MLB Player and Endurance Athlete, Eric Byrnes, tackles a one of a kind endurance feat in an effort to bring awareness to the lack of youth physical fitness in our country in the Let Them Play documentary film releasing this week.

In honor of World Health Day, the filmmakers will be donating $1 from every view in April to the Let Them Play Covid-19 Response Fund to help support the kids of essential workers.

“Our message regarding youth health and physical fitness is as important today, as ever. Families are home together, and activities are restricted, but it’s important to stay moving – it will make you feel physically and mentally better. We’re encouraging families to find crazy and fun ways to #PlayAtHome on our social media pages,” says Eric Byrnes, founder of the Let Them

Play Foundation.

The goal of Eric’s cross-country journey was to push his own physical and mental limits, all while showcasing inspiring leaders and raising awareness about youth programs that are making a difference in this country.

Eric is supported by his family and friends in this grueling 57 days of adventure where he swims 7 miles across the San Francisco Bay, bikes more than 2,000 miles to Chicago and runs 900 miles to Yankee Stadium in New York all in an effort to blaze a trail for youth physical education reform.

Let Them Play is also partnering with USA Triathlon and their Virtual Triathlon to keep everyone moving during the Covid-19 crisis:

“The multisport community has been deeply impacted by COVID-19, and many local race directors, coaches and club directors are not going to be able to stay in business, pay their bills and provide for their families if we don’t step in and do something now,” said Rocky Harris, USA Triathlon CEO. “The grassroots industry professionals in our sport have supported us along our journey to reach our personal goals and now we have an opportunity to give back to the sport that has given us so much. I encourage everyone to participate in the USA Duathlon Virtual Run-Bike-Run and for those who have the ability to make a philanthropic donation to the USA Triathlon Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund. Athletes now have the opportunity to support those for whom multisport is not only a passion, but also their livelihood.”

To find out more about the Virtual Duathlon running April 10 – May 17 please visit: https://www.teamusa.org/usa-triathlon/virtual-run-bike-run