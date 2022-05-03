Documentary film ‘2000 Mules’ said to reveal the truth about the 2020 election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former San Diego resident Dinesh D’Souza has been digging into the details of the 2020 election in a new investigative film, “2000 Mules,” which he says reveals the truth about the election.

The filmmaker has said that it examines why some have said that Democrats allegedly leveraged an already-corrupt system to implement widespread illegal voter harvesting under the guise of increased voter access.

Larry Elder, radio host, author, and attorney, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss more details of the film.

2000 Mules will have a limited theatrical release in select theaters for two nights only on Monday and Wednesday.

A virtual premier will also take place on May 7 at 2000mules.com