Documentary ‘Landis: Just Watch Me’ to air ad during Super Bowl

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An advertisement that is set to air during the Super Bowl LVI will promote an upcoming documentary detailing the journey of a young athlete who’s defying all odds in hopes of playing baseball at the varsity level.

Bob Babbitt, Co Founder of the Challenged Athletes Foundation, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the film.

View the Super Bowl commercial here: bit.ly/LandisJustWatchMe-SuperBowl