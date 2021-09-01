Dodgers voted the most hated baseball team in America

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been voted the most hated baseball team in the United States of America.

The defending World Series Champions, and Padres rival, were found to be the most hated MLB team through BetOnline‘s accumulation of Twitter data over the course of a month.

NBC Los Angeles reports that BetOnline “tracked Twitter data for over a month based on geotags, hashtags and direct keyword associations related to fans’ disdain for each of the 30 MLB clubs, the Dodgers were the most hated team in America.”