Does California's mask mandate for schoolchildren violate state law?





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There has been an uproar of disapproval in response to reports of kids being removed from class as a consequence to not wearing a mask.

Some say the removal from class is illegal and violates California law.

Justin Reden, Attorney for Let Them Choose, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the continued mandatory mask-wearing for schoolchildren.