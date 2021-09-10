DOJ sues Texas over controversial abortion ban
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Department of Justice is taking legal action after Texas passed its controversial “heartbeat bill.”
On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit against the state of Texas, after a near-total ban on abortion took effect earlier this month. Under the state law, abortions are illegal after 6-weeks. Garland says the legislation is “clearly unconstitutional under long-standing Supreme Court precedent.”
This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block the bill in a 5-4 vote. However, legal analyst Dan Eaton says the case can go back to the Supreme Court through other avenues.