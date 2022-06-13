Domestic dog rescued from Gorilla exhibit at San Diego Zoo Safari Park
A domestic dog was trapped inside the Gorilla exhibit at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
Onlookers provided KUSI News this video of one of the Gorilla’s chasing the dog in the exhibit.
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park issued the following statement regarding the incident:
This afternoon, June 12, 2022, a couple of domestic dogs were loose in the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. One of the dogs jumped into the gorilla habitat around 4 p.m. Wildlife care specialists successfully recalled the two gorillas out of the habitat so the dog could be removed. Recall training is a part of the regular safety procedures at the Park. The dogs were successfully removed and no Safari Park animals, staff or guests were harmed.