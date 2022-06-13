Domestic dog rescued from Gorilla exhibit at San Diego Zoo Safari Park





A domestic dog was trapped inside the Gorilla exhibit at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Onlookers provided KUSI News this video of one of the Gorilla’s chasing the dog in the exhibit.

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park issued the following statement regarding the incident:

This afternoon, June 12, 2022, a couple of domestic dogs were loose in the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. One of the dogs jumped into the gorilla habitat around 4 p.m. Wildlife care specialists successfully recalled the two gorillas out of the habitat so the dog could be removed. Recall training is a part of the regular safety procedures at the Park. The dogs were successfully removed and no Safari Park animals, staff or guests were harmed.

UPDATE: Zoo staff tell me multiple unattended dogs were found on the safari park property today. Only one ended up in the enclosure, but the dog was safely removed and not harmed. Certainly good news, but still a lot of questions as to *how* this happened. — Hunter Sowards (@huntersowards3) June 13, 2022

On Sunday, San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Officers responded to the @sdzsafaripark after a dog had gotten in to the gorilla enclosure. As soon as zoo staff saw the dog, they moved the gorillas out and our Humane Officers were able to safely move in and get the shepherd. pic.twitter.com/d7uVB6yF3o — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) June 13, 2022