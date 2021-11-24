Domestic violence and the holidays: What you should know and how to help

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with Heather Finlay from YWCA San Diego’s CEO, about holidays and domestic violence. They provide options for shelter from domestic abuse, hotlines, and how to help someone who is in dealing with domestic abuse.

What to do if you’re in an abusive relationship:

Planning for your safety is critically important. Leaving an abuser can be the most dangerous time in a relationship. When it is safe, call the confidential 24-hr domestic violence hotline at 619-234-3164



How to help someone in an abusive relationship:

Offer your compassion and support without judgment

Respect their decision – they know their situation best

Refer them to the 24-hr domestic violence hotline 619-234-3164

Help adult and child survivors by making a donation to support our domestic violence programs

More information at ywcasandiego.org