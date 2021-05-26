Domestic violence suspect leads police on pursuit, shuts down I-5

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – All lanes in both directions of Interstate 5 north of Camp Pendleton were shut down Wednesday morning after a domestic violence suspect led police on a pursuit, then refused to exit his vehicle, police said.

About 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were flagged down on Central Avenue between Dwight and Landis streets by a naked woman who claimed her boyfriend had physically assaulted her at a nearby residence, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, had been strangled and was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries, Martinez said.

Officers went to the residence where the assault happened, but discovered the boyfriend had left, he said.

At about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, patrol officers spotted a vehicle matching the suspect’s description driving on northbound Interstate 15 near Interstate 8, Martinez said. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver of the white BMW SUV kept driving northbound.

The SUV driver led police on a chase on multiple freeways throughout San Diego County, Martinez said. Officers used multiple spike strips before the driver eventually stopped on northbound I-5 near Basilone Road, just north of San Onofre State Beach.

As of 6 a.m., the driver, who was reportedly armed with a gun, was refusing to exit the SUV, the officer said.

A SigAlert was issued at 3:05 a.m. shutting down northbound I-5 at Las Pulgas Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. As of 6:15 a.m., northbound I-5 was closed at Cristianitos Road and traffic on the northbound highway was backed up at least 2.5 miles.

Traffic on southbound I-5 was being diverted off at Cristianitos Road.