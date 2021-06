Don Diego awards $74,500 in college scholarships to 19 exceptional students

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For 35 years, the Don Diego Scholarship Foundation has encouraged education by providing scholarships to local graduating high school seniors.

Juanita Hayes, the Don Diego Scholarship Foundation Chair, joined by Edwin Vargas Navarro, the 2021 Top Scholarship Recipient, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss his win and the scholarship.