Don Jones Bronco Invitational





Don Jones Bronco Invitational hosted by Rancho Bernardo High School.

Helix’s Laraigh Allen finishing 1st in the Girls 100 Meter, she PR’S at 12.18.

Lincoln’s Jalil Tucker putting in work for the Hornets, finishing with a time of 10.99 in the Boys 100 Meter.

La Costa’s Gioana Lopizzo taking the Girls 1600 Meter. She PR’s at 5:12.

Point Loma’s Manuel Correia would hit his stride and PR at 4:16. A nice finish for the Pointer.