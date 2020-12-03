Don ‘The Snake’ Prudhomme discusses his new book, “My Life Beyond the 1320”





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bring up the nickname “The Snake” and Raider fans will think of the late great Kenny Stabler, but gear heads go straight to the greatest drag racer of all time, the iconic Don Purdhomme.

In a new book, Don “The Snake” Prudhomme revealed for the first time ever, his incredible life and career on and off of the drag strip.

A true legend of the sport, Prudhomme, 69, concluded his 47th year in drag racing in 2009, his 15th season as an owner after logging 32 seasons behind the wheel as one of the sport’s elite drivers.

Snake’s remarkable driving career began in 1962 with his first Top Fuel victory at “Smokers March Meet” in Bakersfield, Calif., before ending with 49 NHRA career victories – the sixth most in NHRA history – following his farewell “Final Strike Tour” in 1994. For his career, Prudhomme reached the finals 68 times, posting a remarkable 35 wins in 45 Funny Car finals (.777 win percentage) and 14 wins in 23 Top Fuel finals rounds (.609 win percentage). Overall, he won 389 of 589 rounds of competition for a .660 winning percentage.

Along the way, Prudhomme reached many important milestones and broke several barriers in the sport. He became the first driver to win four consecutive NHRA series titles, won the prestigious U.S. Nationals seven times, was the first Funny Car driver to break the 250-mph mark (250.00 mph), was the first to post an elapsed time under 5.20 seconds (5.193), became the first driver to win seven of eight national events in one season (1976), was the first NHRA Winston World Champion (1975), and became the first driver to win the U.S. Nationals and Winternationals in the same season (1965). At age 51, he became the third Top Fuel driver to pass the 300-mph mark (301.60) in 1993.

Purdhomme joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his new book, “My Life Beyond the 1320” in more detail. Purdhomme’s book details his life experience like you were right there with him. But it isn’t only about racing, Purdhomme shares lessons he learned about business and life from such varied sources as a neighbor in Granada Hills to Ford GT40 driver Dan Gurney. He also would talk about the importance of family: how his wife, Lynn, and daughter, Donna, changed his world and how finding out about his African-American roots opened his eyes to a culture and inheritance he’d always wanted.

