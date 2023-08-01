Donald J. Trump indicted for third time by the Department of Justice





President Donald J. Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The previous indictments have only resulted in increased support for Trump in the 2024 election, and many believe this will be more of the same.

According to the indictment handed up Tuesday by a federal grand jury, Trump faces four charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

President Trump is leading the favorite to become the GOP nominee, as his supporters believe special counsel Jack Smith and the Biden Administration is trying to lock up their leading political opponent.

The Trump campaign released a statement that reads, “the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election.”

Trump supporters believe this is just more proof there is a two-tiered system of justice, and that the First Amendment is under assault by President Joe Biden.

Special Counsel Jack Smith gave a brief press conference following news of the indictment, where he left out many specifics about any criminal activity.

Full indictment: