Donald Trump discusses indictment, addresses supporters from New Jersey golf club

NEW JERSEY (KUSI) – On Monday night, former president Donald Trump arrived in a Miami courtroom after being indicted on 37 counts related to his handling of classified documents after leaving office in 2020.

Trump, after pleading not guilty, made his way to New Jersey where he addressed his supporters from a New Jersey golf club to discuss the indictment on the national stage.

Trump is the first former president to face federal charges, but he remains devoutly committed to the narrative that the Department of Justice is unfairly targeting him.

(Below) Legal Analyst Dan Eaton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to talk about the indictment and Trump’s possible legal defense.