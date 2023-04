Donald Trump files lawsuit against ex-lawyer, Michael D. Cohen





FLORIDA (KUSI) – Former president Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against Michael D. Cohen on Wednesday for somewhere in the ballpark of $500 million.

Cohen, Trump’s ex-lawyer, is expected to serve as a star witness in the case that Trump was indicted for two weeks ago.

The suit, filed in Florida, alleges that Cohen participated in “spreading falsehoods” about Trump and revealing his confidences.