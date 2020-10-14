Donald Trump Jr. calls Bidens most corrupt political family in American history





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Emails obtained by the New York Post reveal that Hunter Biden introduced a Ukrainian Energy Official to his father, Joe Biden, while he was serving as Vice President of the United States.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent some time together. It’s realty an honor and pleasure,” the email reads.

The New York Post reported, “The never-before-revealed meeting is mentioned in a message of appreciation that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, about a year after Hunter joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month.”

Following the news big tech companies began censoring the article, Twitter even blocked users from using the hyperlink the NY Post’s website.

President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., was actively sharing tweets about the emails revealing the Biden’s corruption throughout the day Wednesday before publishing a 6-minute long video on the Students For Trump Twitter account.

The @TrumpStudents account posted the full video saying, “The Bidens are the most corrupt political family in American history. @DonaldTrumpJr can prove it. Joe Biden doesn’t want you to see this video.”

The Bidens are the MOST CORRUPT POLITICAL FAMILY in American history.@DonaldJTrumpJr can prove it. Joe Biden doesn’t want you to see this video: pic.twitter.com/hyBPmPceOF — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) October 14, 2020

The Biden family has spent decades in Washington, DC enriching themselves by selling access to Joe Biden's taxpayer funded office. Hunter Biden is corrupt. Jim Biden is corrupt. Joe Biden is corrupt. MUST WATCH!!!pic.twitter.com/6Q9zFnimDa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 14, 2020

