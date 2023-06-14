Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 counts in Miami courtroom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday, former president Donald Trump pled not guilty to 37 counts in a Miami courtroom. He is the first former president to face criminal charges.

Trump did not address the court directly, but pled not guilty to 37 counts having to do with the alleged mishandling of top secret government documents.

CNN correspondent Chris Nguyen joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards and Logan Byrnes from the Miami courthouse to discuss the day’s events.