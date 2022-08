Donald Trump releases campaign style video after FBI raids Mar-a-Lago





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, released a campaign-style ad on Truth Social shortly after the FBI raided his home, Mar-a-Lago.

Reporters asked Biden if he knew about the raid of his predecessor, but did not respond.

Millions of American see the raid as the latest political attack against Trump.