Donating on Giving Tuesday to local organizations like the Tremble Clefs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Giving Tuesday is a day to show your gratitude and graciously donate to organizations that give to others. Consider donating to this group called the “Tremble Clefs”, a fun, and free therapeutic singing program for people living with Parkinson’s and their care partners.

The group is entirely supported by generous donations from friends, families, and a loving community of donors and sponsors.

If you are looking to donate you can donate here https://www.trembleclefs.com/donations.html