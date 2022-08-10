Don’t forget you furry animals! Helen Woodward Animal Center shares tips to keep them cool this Summer

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Helen Woodward Animal Center wants to remind San Diegans that their pets are more susceptible to the dangers of summertime heat than they are.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center wants you to know these three tips:

Dogs or cats with white noses or ear tips can sun burn. If your pet will wear sunscreen, that’s great. But most of them will lick it off. It’s best to just keep them in the shade when the sun is bright.

If the pavement or sidewalk is too hot for your feet, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws. The pads can easily be burned on hot days.

Don’t leave your dog or cat in a car.

For more tips, visit their website: www.animalcenter.org