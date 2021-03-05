DoorDash announces 45 San Diego restaurants receive COVID-19 relief grants





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Today DoorDash announced the winners of the COVID-19 Restaurant Relief Grant program provided through its Main Street Strong effort. These grants are a part of DoorDash’s five-year, $200 million Main Street Strong Pledge to empower local communities, which included a $10 million grant program effort across select cities, states, and counties in the U.S. and Canada.

The grants are being administered by Hello Alice and can be used to cover operating costs during this challenging time, including rent, payroll, purchasing PPE, expanding outdoor dining capacity, and other expenses.

Mariah Ray with DoorDash joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the grants.