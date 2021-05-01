Doors of Change is celebrating 20 years of helping homeless youth get off the streets

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Doors of Change is celebrating 20 years of uplifting 2,200 homeless youth off San Diego’s streets and into safe housing and self-sufficiency.

Jeffrey Sitcov, President and Founder of Doors of Change, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss what he’s learned in 20 years of service to homeless youth.

Youth are homeless because they come from very abusive and dysfunctional families and actually find it safer to be on the streets, Sitcov described.

Once youth trust you, then they begin to listen and accept help, Sitcov said.

The award-winning “Taking Music & Art to the Streets” program in Ocean Beach builds trust with homeless youth much sooner than normal outreach does, Sitcov found out.

A 20th Anniversary Symposium with Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, Supervisor Chairman Nathan Fletcher, and ex-homeless youth Tyler will take place on June 9 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Zoom.

For more information on the organization, visit www.DoorsOfChange.org.