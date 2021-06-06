Doors of Change marks 20 years of getting San Diego homeless youth off the streets

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This year is the 20th anniversary of the Doors of Change symposium on homelessness.

The symposium is free and takes place over Zoom on June 9 from 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The local nonprofit has helped more than 2,200 homeless youth get off the streets and become self-sufficient since 2001.

Jeffrey Sitcov, President and Founder of Doors of Change, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss the landmark celebration.

“And most of them, by the way, don’t want to be homeless,” Sitcov began. “They’re homeless because their parents are drug addicts. Their parents are alcoholics. They come from such dysfunctional families, Jason, it’s safer to be on the streets than it is to be in their home.”

Event panelists will be Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, Supervisor Chairman Nathan Fletcher, and ex-homeless youth Tyler who was honored at Petco Park for Employee of the Year and Doors of Change Staff.

Register for the event at https://doorsofchange.org/.